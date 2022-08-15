Ballot box

Residents in an area of Burntwood have until early next month to request a by-election.

Burntwood Town Council has a vacancy in the Hunslet ward following the resignation of Conservative member Samuel Tapper.

Regulations mean that ten voters in the area must write to request a by-election – if they do not, a new representative would be co-opted by councillors.

Residents living in the Hunslet ward wanting to request a vote can write to the Returning Officer, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YU by midnight on 2nd September.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments