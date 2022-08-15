Residents in an area of Burntwood have until early next month to request a by-election.

Burntwood Town Council has a vacancy in the Hunslet ward following the resignation of Conservative member Samuel Tapper.

Regulations mean that ten voters in the area must write to request a by-election – if they do not, a new representative would be co-opted by councillors.

Residents living in the Hunslet ward wanting to request a vote can write to the Returning Officer, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YU by midnight on 2nd September.