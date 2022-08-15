A scheme helping families in Lichfield cope with the costs of school uniform will host a distribution event later this month.

The back to school bank has seen items of clothing donated at collection points across the city.

An event will take place from 1.30pm to 3pm on 21st August at Curborough Community Centre for people to pick up items including jumpers, blazers, trousers, skirts and shoes, as well as school equipment such as pencils and pens.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield City Council, said:

“The price of school uniform can be a struggle for families even in a normal year – and this is far from a normal year. “With inflation rising as it is, and many people’s pay not keeping up with price increases, now is the time to do everything we can to help squeezed household budgets. “It’s brilliant to see volunteers from the community, churches and local businesses mucking in and helping out. Without this co-working we wouldn’t be able put this together.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

Washed, good quality items of uniform can still be dropped off until tomorrow (16th August) at:

Tesco Extra, Church Street

The Shop, Chapel Lane

Life Church, Netherstowe(10am-12noon on 16th Augustonly)

St Michaels Church, Church Steet (9am-12noon)

Uniform for schools who run their own exchange schemes are being passed on to them for distribution.

Collection of uniform items can also be arranged for people unable to reach a donation point. For details email SecLabLichCity@gmail.com.