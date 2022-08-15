Plans to demolish two flats in Burntwood to make way for a new refrigerated storage building have been unveiled.

HP Westwood Limited Abattoir wants to make the change at the site on the corner of Eastgate Street and Princess Street.

A planning statement from the business said it hoped to bring different aspects of the business to the single location.

“At present the company leases an additional refrigerated storage facility in Cheslyn Hay, employing five personnel. “The erection of the proposed building would mean the leased site would no longer be required, making the business more efficient and reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating several daily lorry and car journeys.” Planning statement

The proposals would also see the creation of a new staff parking area on land between 57 High Street and The Victoria pub.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.