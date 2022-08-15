A group helping to combat loneliness among men in Lichfield has been boosted by a £250 grant.

The money was awarded to Men’s Shed Lichfield by Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield.

It will be used to help refurbish new, larger premises to enable the organisation to take on more members.

Martin Lahert, director at Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield, said:

“As well as providing care & companionship services to people living in their own homes, Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield is passionate about supporting community projects and initiatives. “So many neighbourhoods thrive because of volunteers who work tirelessly to run community groups, host events, and provide services that benefit others – much of this work involves supporting older people who, without regular coffee mornings, daytrips, or lunch clubs, would be left isolated at home.” Martin Labert, Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield

Men’s Shed Lichfield is a community space allowing people to enjoy many activities similar to those of garden sheds or a workshop.

