Swimming pools should be a basic civic amenity, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments after a BBC report revealed the scale of closures across the country.

The long-term future of public swimming facilities in the city has been a source of debate in recent years with the facility at Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Plans have been put forward for a replacement at Stychbrook Park.

Cllr Pullen said the council had shown they were supportive of keeping facilities available for residents.

“Swimming pools should be a basic civic amenity in most areas across the country. “While not easy, I’m glad that we’ve invested £700,000 into keeping Friary Grange Leisure Centre open and have clear plans for a new leisure centre in the north of Lichfield to complement our superb Burntwood site.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council has put forward a bid to the Government Levelling Up Fund for more than £15.7million to help cover the costs of the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park.

The proposed facility would feature a six-lane swimming pool with moveable floor, a community room, 80 station fitness suite, spin studio, EV charging points and cycle storage.