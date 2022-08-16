Chasetown secured local bragging rights and three points as they beat Sutton Coldfield Town.

A crowd of 492 saw The Scholars make a disastrous start when Rhys Hilton put the visitors ahead.

But the lead did not last long as Liam Kirton fired home from long range past Sutton Coldfield keeper Jonathan Brown to level the scores.

Chasetown went close to going in front minutes later when Ryan Wynter rose highest in the box but saw his header sail over the bar.

The Scholars took the lead when summer recruit Luke Yates went on a solo run which ended in him slotting past the keeper from a tight angle.

Chasetown made a lightning start to the second half when Kirton’s run and shot was tipped wide by Brown.

But from the resulting corner captain Danny O’Callaghan rose highest and nodded home to take his personal tally to two goals in as many games.

The Scholars went close to making it 4-1 when a goalmouth scramble ended in Jon Letford firing wide.

Sutton’s only real chance of the half was a cross which Jordan Evans narrowly diverted wide of his own goal.

Chasetown had another good chance when Yates’ shot was pushed away by Brown.

The Scholars thought they’d netted a fourth when Yates crossed for Mitchell Clarke who slotted home, only for his celebrations to be cut short by the assistant referee’s flag.