A music concert in Lichfield will help to raise money for a fund supporting community groups.

We Love Lichfield will host the Essex Youth Service Wind and Brass Ensembles at Lichfield Cathedral at 7.30pm on 22nd August.

A spokesperson said:

“They will be performing a selection of classical and well-known scores. “From Handel to The Beatles, there is music for everyone – and it’s a wonderful opportunity to see exciting and talented young musicians in the beautiful setting of Lichfield Cathedral.” We Love Lichfield spokesperson

Admission is free with donations welcome to support We Love Lichfield.

