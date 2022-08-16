Lichfield City continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable 3-0 win at Wolverhampton Casuals.

It took just six minutes for Ivor Green’s men to get their noses in front when a long distance Sam Fitzgerald effort found a way past home keeper Ryan Cheshire.

A second was added when a mix-up in defence allowed Ethan Muckley to net his fourth goal in three games for City.

Lichfield almost made it three when Luke Childs flashed a ball across goal but no-one could get a decisive touch.

The hosts saw their best chance come just before the interval, but City keeper James Beeson was on hand to ensure the two-goal advantage remained intact at the break.

Childs flicked one over the top in the second half as the visitors went in search of a third goal.

They were gifted a chance to put the game beyond doubt when Cameron Dunn was felled in the area. Fitzgerald stepped up and made no mistake from the resulting penalty to seal all three points for Lichfield.