Lichfield City will look to make it three games unbeaten as their season continues with a trip to Wolverhampton Casuals.

Ivor Green’s men have picked up an FA Cup win and a draw in the league so far this campaign.

They return to action tonight (16th August) in the Midland Football Premier League. Kick off at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane home is at 7.45pm.