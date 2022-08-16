A group of Buddhist monks will be launching their pilgrimage walk between Lichfield and Stafford next week.
They will visit sites across the city on 22nd August before travelling to Cross in Hand Lane and on to Farewell.
The journey will then continue to Castle Ring, before their journey continues across Cannock Chase, ending in Stafford on 24th August.
A spokesperson said:
“The hope is that at the start of the walk, members from five Lichfield faith communities plus others will join them for the route along Stowe Pool from St Chad’s Church to Lichfield Cathedral between 8am and 8.20am.”