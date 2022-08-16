Plans have been submitted to convert a hairdressing shop in Lichfield into a takeaway.

Permission is being sought for the change of use of the unit at 3 St John Street.

Full details on the change of use can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

A separate application has also been put forward for the single flat above the shop to be converted into three separate studio apartments.

A planning statement said:

“Similar type properties in the St John Street area have successfully been developed above retail outlets over recent years extending their lifespan. “It is envisaged the residents will be either working or studying in the centre of Lichfield, so no parking provision is not seen as a requirement.” Planning statement

Full details on the proposed changes to the upper floor are available online.