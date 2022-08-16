The music of Roy Orbison will be brought to life at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Barry Steele brings The Roy Orbison Story to the city on 10th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Backed by a sensational band, the production presents all the classic hits alongside original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison, as well as showcasing elements of the symphonic orchestration first heard on the recently released albums. “This top-class musical extravaganza also features a stunningly brilliant finale as the whole cast comes together as they follow The Traveling Wilburys.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £31.50 and can be booked online.