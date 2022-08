Tickets for a show in Lichfield featuring two stars of a hit TV show are set to go on sale.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race duo Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister will bring their You Keep Me Hangin’ On Tour to the Lichfield Garrick on 4th February 2023.

General tickets for the show costing £23 and meet and greet tickets at £38 will go on sale from 10am tomorrow (17th August).

For more details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.