A transport service supporting disabled and elderly people across Lichfield and Burntwood is on the brink of closure due to a shortage of volunteers.

Voluntary Transport for the Disabled was formed in 1970 to help local people to attend functions who might otherwise not be able to make it to them.

The service expanded and became a charity in 1972. It has since evolved and runs three accessible buses with tail lifts.

But after 50 years of service, the group could disband.

A spokesperson said:

“This service would appear to have been appreciated in the Lichfield and Burntwood area as we have, until recently, been quite busy. “The situation has changed dramatically in the last two or three years though with passenger numbers falling mainly due to the effects of Covid. “In order for the charity to continue its work we desperately need volunteers to administer the charity, organisations to use our vehicles, and volunteers to drive them.” Voluntary Transport for the Disabled spokepserson

The minibuses seat up to 16 passengers and allow a door-to-door service for most users who cannot easily access public transport.

“Without the volunteers and organisations to use our buses, the people and organisations within the district and surrounding areas must ask themselves do they need this facility and are they prepared to support it? “If not, after some 50 years the local community transport scheme is heading for extinction.” Voluntary Transport for the Disabled spokepserson

For more details about the group, call 01543 686321.