A water company has reassured customers that a cyber attack has not impacted on services.
South Staffordshire PLC – the parent company of South Staffs Water – confirmed disruption had been caused to its corporate IT network.
But it said the attack had not caused issues with water supplies.
A spokesperson said:
“Our number one priority is to continue to maintain safe public water supplies – this incident has not affected our ability to supply safe water and we can confirm we are still supplying safe water to all of our customers.
“This is thanks to the robust systems and controls over water supply and quality we have in place at all times as well as the quick work of our teams to respond to this incident and implement the additional measures we have put in place on a precautionary basis.
“We are experiencing disruption to our corporate IT network and our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. It is important to stress that our customer service teams are operating as usual.
“We are working closely with the relevant government and regulatory authorities and will keep them, as well as our customers, updated as our investigations continue.”South Staffs Water spokesperson