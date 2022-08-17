A Lichfield organisation is offering advice for students and their parents to help them deal with stress ahead of their exam results being released.

Young people will be picking up their A-Level results tomorrow (18th August), while GCSE grades will be unveiled next week.

Sharon McCormick, founder of The Listening Centre, said that while some will be thrilled with their results, others may face challenges dealing with disappointment.

“It’s entirely normal to feel anxious in the build-up to exam results day. “However, for some young people, this trepidation can lead to worrying symptoms including sleep disturbance and even self harm. “For parents it can be a worrying time, especially if they can clearly see their child is suffering from stress. But there are a number of things that parents can do to reduce this anxiety. “Firstly, don’t make rewards and treats conditional on achieving certain grades as it just piles the pressure on. Encourage children to have a regular routine and tell them positive things – it’s a good time to remind them of your unconditional love. “Talking with your child about how you have personally dealt with stressful situations in your own life can promote role-modelling and encourage an open healthy, two-way means of communication – and if you are really worried, perhaps seek out more specialised support such as counselling.” Sharon McCormick, The Listening Centre

The Listening Centre says it recommends steps such as regular outdoor exercise, adopting good sleeping habits and meditation to help young people deal with stress.

For more details visit thelisteningcentre.co.uk.