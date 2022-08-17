Organisers say the 10th anniversary of the Lichfield Food Festival will be marked by their biggest event yet.

Originally beginning as a small gathering of artisan traders in the Lichfield Garrick, the festival has grown to attract thousands of visitors and stallholders from across the UK.

This year’s event will take place from 27th to 29th August across the city centre and feature cookery demonstrations, 300 traders, appearances from chefs and stars of The Great British Bake-Off.

Jon Arrowsmith, event director, said:

“The team have put their heart and soul into creating this year’s Lichfield Food Festival. “With some fantastic support from Lichfield District Council and amazing traders, we are going to be putting a lot of smiles on faces.” Jon Arrowsmith, Lichfield Food Festival

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the food festival was helping to raise the profile of the city.

“Over the past decade Lichfield Food Festival has become one of the premier events of its kind in the UK. “Drawing tens of thousands of people from far and wide each summer, the festival helps boost both the city’s profile and our economy. “I am very much looking forward to this year’s festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend and wish it every success.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Traders will visit from as far as Scotland and Cornwall for this year’s festival, with Bird Street car park also being turned into a three-day cookery theatre as part of the event.

Mr Arrowsmith said:

“We’re not changing the concept of the festival, which is that its free for families to come along to – which then in turn means you have more money in their pocket to spend with traders and businesses alike.” Jon Arrowsmith, Lichfield Food Festival

For more information on the event visit lichfieldfoodfestival.co.uk.