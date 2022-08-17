Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of more disruption on the trains this week due to industrial action.

Members of the RMT and TSSA will strike tomorrow (18th August) and Saturday – with rail chiefs urging people to only travel if “absolutely necessary”.

Around a fifth of services are expected to run across the country, with disruption expected on routes including the Cross City Line and the West Coast Main Line which serve Lichfield.

Even where trains are running, services will start later and finish earlier.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s north west and central region managing director, said:

“It saddens me that we are again having to ask passengers to stay away from the railway for two days this week due to unnecessary strike action, when we should be helping them enjoy their summers. “We have made a good and fair pay offer but, with the exception of our TSSA management grades who accepted the deal, our unions are refusing to put it to a ballot to let our employees have a say, and sadly that means more disruption on the rail network. “We’ll run as many services as we can this Thursday and Saturday, but it will only be around a fifth of the usual timetable, so please only travel if absolutely necessary and if you must travel, plan ahead and check when your last train will be.” Tim Shoveller, Network Rail

Disruption is also expected early in the morning after each day of industrial action as workers return to duties.

Passengers are asked to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for updates on timetables during the strike period.