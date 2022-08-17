Motorists in Burntwood are being urged to be vigilant after a house was broken into and a car taken.

The incident happened on Bramble Lane at around 1am on 14th August.

A blue BMW 1 series was taken along with other items from a garage, including a garden leaf blower and bicycles.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“Access to the property is believed to have been through an unlocked garage and an open downstairs window where the keys were in view.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 056 of 14th August.