The assistant headteacher of a Lichfield secondary school says the resilience of students has shone through in their A-Level results.

Sixth Form members at The Friary School have joined others across the country in receiving their grades.

This year was is the first time traditional in person exams have taken place since the Covid pandemic.

Helen Barratt, assistant headteacher at The Friary School, said:

“We’ve had a busy day sharing results, checking university and employment applications, confirming gap year placements, and more besides, but now we have had a chance to pause and take stock we can only express how delighted we are with how our students have performed. “They have had a tough time with all the Covid restrictions but the strength, resilience and determination they have shown has now reaped the rewards.” Helen Barratt

Among the top performers at the school were:

Erin Staite – A*, A*, A*, A

Charlotte Neal – A*, A*, A*, A

Dylan Wenman – A*, A, A, A

Maya Thomson – A*, A*, A, A

Emily Thompson – A*, A*, A, A

Emma Burns – A*, A*, A, A

Harry O’Donnell – A, A, A, A

Ben Wykes – A*, A*, A, B

Conor Preston – A*, A, A, B

Dylan Wynne – A, A, A

Diana-Silvana Signer – A, A, A

Kerris Shepherd – A, A, Dist*

Megan Sweeney – A*, A, A

Millie Briggs – A*, A, A

Headteacher Matt Allman said: