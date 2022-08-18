A community science day will highlight the value of the Tiny Forests project across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Six locations saw small woodland areas created this year, including St Michael Road, Mesnes Green, Burntwood Park, Eastern Avenue and off the A51.

The environmental benefits of the scheme will be explored at an event at one of the sites off Christchurch Lane in Lichfield from 10am to 3.15pm on 24th August.

Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for ecology and climate change, said:

“The Tiny Forests are a wonderful new addition to the district – they are a symbol of the importance of protecting the natural world around us. “I hope many people will attend the forthcoming community science day and learn more about the environmental and social benefits that the Tiny Forests bring.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The community science day will be run by environmental charity, Earthwatch Europe and uses simple surveys to monitor the animal and plant species found.

To register for the free event – which is suitable for all ages – click here.