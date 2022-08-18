Former Haircut One Hundred frontman Nick Heyward will perform in Lichfield next month.

He will play a concert at the Lichfield Guildhall on 16th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Nick came to international attention in the early 1980s as the lead singer and songwriter for Haircut One Hundred.

“He brings his acoustic show to the Lichfield Guildhall to celebrate his chart-topping back catalogue and preview tracks from his soon to be released new album.”

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Arts website.