Families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded they could be eligible for up to £2,000 a year to help cover childcare costs.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) says the Tax-Free Childcare scheme can help with before and after school clubs, childminders, nurseries and holiday clubs.

The initiative sees financial support offered for children aged 11 or under, or up to 17 if they have a disability.

For every £8 paid into a Tax-Free Childcare online account, people will automatically receive an additional £2 in Government top-up.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said:

“Tax-Free Childcare can make a big difference to families in the Midlands, helping with the bills for things like wraparound care for schoolchildren, nurseries, childminders and holiday clubs.” Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC

Tax-Free Childcare accounts can be opened at any time of the year and money can be deposited at any time and used when needed.

Any unused cash that is deposited can be withdrawn at any time.

Families can find out what childcare support is available for them via the Childcare Choices website.