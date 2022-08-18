Students at Lichfield Cathedral School have been praised for their efforts after receiving their A-Level results.

They joined young people across the country in discovering their grades today (18th August).

Headteacher Susan Hannam said:

“I am incredibly proud of our students. “These excellent results demonstrate their resilience in the face of a disrupted education and we must remember that these are the first public examinations they have taken. “Our students have risen to all challenges that have been presented to them, as have their teachers and all members of the school community. “The continuity of education provided by the school over the last two years has certainly played its part. I couldn’t be more delighted for these youngsters, or more thankful to their teachers.” Susan Hannam

Among the top performers were

George Gabriel – A*A*A*

Benjamin Evans – A*A*A*

Matthew White – A*AA

Henry Vernon – A*A*A

Deputy head Andrew Harrison said: