Lichfield City will look to continue their FA Cup journey when they entertain Bugbrooke St Michaels this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men remain unbeaten in their three games this season, having booked their place in the Preliminary Round of the competition with a 3-0 win at Belper United on the opening day.

City go into their fixture with Bugbrooke on the back of a comfortable win at Wolverhampton Casuals – a clash which saw Ethan Muckley net his fourth goal in three games.

The visitors have had a more mixed start to their season with a 3-0 win against Long Buckby booking their tie at Lichfield. But they were beaten 2-0 in their last league outing at Rugby Town, having lost their opening two fixtures in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

Kick off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm on Saturday (20th August).