Figures from a Lichfield school reveal that 85% of students have secured their first choice university place.

King Edward VI School headteacher Jane Rutherford said she was “incredibly proud” of those collecting their A-Level and BTEC results.

Of the 165 students receiving their grades, more than 48% achieved one or more A* or A grades, and 80% got at least one A* to B grade or equivalent.

“For a cohort who did not take GCSEs it has been an incredible journey and as we looked at the results it was clear that students have been incredibly well supported throughout their time in the Sixth Form. “Getting students on the right courses is the first big step. For an inclusive sixth form with entry based on teacher assessed grades, to have 84% of all qualifications at A* to C or equivalent across all students in all subjects is a huge achievement. “From those who have applied for university, the UCAS report this morning shared that 85% had been offered their first choice, 5% had their insurance offer, 5% were eligible for clearing and a further 5% were already in clearing as they were pursuing alternative options. “This is a phenomenal outcome and contrary to some of the very unhelpful headlines prior to the release of results. “This national cohort have worked hard throughout three years of disruption and it is important that they have the recognition they deserve for their resilience and their perseverance. “Well done to all of our students who are finalising their plans for university, apprenticeships, training, gap years as they move in to the next phase of their lives. “It has been a pleasure to work with them all and we wish them the very best for the future. Thank you also to all our staff, parents and families for their support over time. Jane Rutherford

Students from King Edward VI School have secured places across the country to study subjects including forensic investigation, geography, sociology, Italian, sports science, physics, modern languages and paramedic science.