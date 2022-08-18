Parents are being urged to use a walk-in clinic in Lichfield to get their children vaccinated ahead of the new school year.

The session is taking place at Lichfield Community Fire Station from 10am to 2.45pm on 22nd August.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 15 will be able to get their first or second doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“Vaccines offer the best protection against Covid-19 and I encourage all parents to use the remainder of the summer holidays to ensure their children are fully vaccinated. “Although children are generally at a lower risk of serious illness from the virus, getting the vaccine reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to others, especially those more vulnerable. “If your child still needs to get their first or second dose, please make use of these walk-in clinics before the school year starts.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

People can find full details of walk-in clinics at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab.