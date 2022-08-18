New prices on the M6 Toll will come into force next week.

A new structure from 22nd August will see cars travelling on the road between 7am and 7pm pay an additional 50p, while vans will pay an extra 80p. The price for lorries and coaches will jump up by 90p.

Weekday journeys between 5am and 7am, 7pm to 11pm will also go up by 40p for cars and £1 for vans, lorries and coaches.

Monday to Friday night-time prices will rise by 80p for cars, £1.40 for vans and £1.50 for coaches or lorries.

The cost of weekend journeys will also be increasing as part of the proposed changes to the pricing structure.

Full details of the new prices can be found on the M6 Toll website.