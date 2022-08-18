Students across Lichfield and Burntwood are receiving their A-Level results today.

It comes after the return of in-person exams for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said:

“I want to congratulate every single young person in Staffordshire who is receiving their results today. “The last two years have been particularly challenging in schools and colleges, and today is the culmination of their resilience and hard work. Even if the results are not what they expected, they should still be very proud of what they have achieved over the past two years.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

National media coverage has debated how much the impact of the return to traditional exams will have on results and university places.

The past two years had seen grades awarded based on teacher assessments and coursework.

Cllr Price said students would have a range of alternative next steps to look forward to, regardless of their results.