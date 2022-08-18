Students at a Lichfield school have been praised for their “determination” after A-Level results were released.
It was the first year post-pandemic where traditional exams were used to determine grades.
Glyn Langston-Jones, headteacher at Nether Stowe School, said:
“This cohort of students have been through a very challenging time in their education and it is so important to remember the unprecedented pressures placed upon them and the national uncertainty they have often worked under.
“These grades represent truly brilliant achievement and fantastic stories of individual determination, hard work, perseverance, talent and success that thoroughly deserve to be recognised and celebrated.”Glyn Langston-Jones
Among the results received today for Nether Stowe students were Sophia Bridle who collected two A* and an A to take up a place studying chemistry at Durham University, Lucy Lightfoot who secured an A* and two A grades to secure a place at university in Paris, and Chantelle Midgley who will study law and politics in Liverpool after achieving three A* and an A.
Nether Stowe’s head of sixth form Hannah Riley said:
“I would like to say a huge congratulations to our incredible students for their outstanding performances.
“Their results are a credit to the hard work and resilience they have shown over the previous two years and I couldn’t be more proud.
“They completed all online learning, revised consistently and engaged in every aspect of school life. They were an excellent year group and it has been a privilege to work with each and every one of them.
“I wish them nothing but success for their future.”Hannah Riley