Students at a Lichfield school have been praised for their “determination” after A-Level results were released.

It was the first year post-pandemic where traditional exams were used to determine grades.

Glyn Langston-Jones, headteacher at Nether Stowe School, said:

“This cohort of students have been through a very challenging time in their education and it is so important to remember the unprecedented pressures placed upon them and the national uncertainty they have often worked under. “These grades represent truly brilliant achievement and fantastic stories of individual determination, hard work, perseverance, talent and success that thoroughly deserve to be recognised and celebrated.” Glyn Langston-Jones

Among the results received today for Nether Stowe students were Sophia Bridle who collected two A* and an A to take up a place studying chemistry at Durham University, Lucy Lightfoot who secured an A* and two A grades to secure a place at university in Paris, and Chantelle Midgley who will study law and politics in Liverpool after achieving three A* and an A.

Nether Stowe’s head of sixth form Hannah Riley said: