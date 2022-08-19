Audiences in Lichfield will be invited to crack a whodunnit when an interactive screening takes place in the city.

The Lichfield Garrick will host Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote on 9th and 10th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation. “Hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, it features a race to solve to the crime, a quiz, a singalong to the theme tune and clips.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.