Chasetown will be hoping to spark another run in the FA Cup when their journey in the competition begins this weekend.

The Scholars travel to Coleshill Town in the Preliminary Round tomorrow (20th August).

Supporters will be hoping to roll back the years to Chasetown’s famous runs in the competition when they faced the likes of Oldham Athletic, Port Vale and Cardiff City.

Kick-off at Coleshill’s Pack Meadow home is at 3pm.