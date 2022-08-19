Van rivers in Lichfield and Burntwood re being urged to take extra precautions after a spate of vehicle crime.
Staffordshire Police say 140 vehicle crime offences have been reported across the county since the start of July, with 48 being linked to vans.
One recent incident saw an Iveco Transit targeted overnight between 13th and 14th August in Burntwood.
The vehicle’s driver side window was damaged and an ignition barrel removed.
Police say offenders have also been targeting vans parked at hotels.
Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, commander of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said:
“Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle.
“If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.
“You should attempt to remove tools from vans overnight. An alternative can be to mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.
“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.”Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, Staffordshire Police