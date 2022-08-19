Van rivers in Lichfield and Burntwood re being urged to take extra precautions after a spate of vehicle crime.

Staffordshire Police say 140 vehicle crime offences have been reported across the county since the start of July, with 48 being linked to vans.

One recent incident saw an Iveco Transit targeted overnight between 13th and 14th August in Burntwood.

The vehicle’s driver side window was damaged and an ignition barrel removed.

Police say offenders have also been targeting vans parked at hotels.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, commander of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: