Bosses at a Lichfield store have spoken of their pride at clocking up 40 years of business in the city.

The Kitchen Shop, on Market Street, will reach the milestone tomorrow (20th August).

Founded by Barry and Hilary Woolston in 1982, the store began as a franchised outlet before going it alone, later expanding into tableware, homeware and gifts.

Now run by Barry and his daughters Vicky Woolston and Lizzy Braine, The kitchen Shop continues to be a fixture in the Lichfield city centre retail landscape.

Lizzy said:

“We are so proud to have made it to the 40 year mark, especially in the current climate. “It hasn’t been an easy few years but we’ve done it.” Lizzy Braine, The Kitchen Shop

To mark the milestone, the first 40 customers spending £30 or more tomorrow will receive a free goody bag and a slice of birthday cake.