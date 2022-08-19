A man has been jailed after cannabis plants worth more than £200,000 were found in a property in Armitage.
The discovery was made in July 2020 at a property off New Road.
Steven Morgan, 56, of Whetstone Lane, Aldridge, was sentenced to 27 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday (18th August) for producing class B drugs.
He had previously denied the offences, but later changed his plea to guilty prior to sentencing.
The court heard how officers attended a premises off New Road and found 380 cannabis plants worth a total of £216,000.
PC Luke Ashford, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said:
“I am pleased that Morgan admitted his offending and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.
“We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs supply in Rugeley to protect our communities from drug-related criminality.”PC Luke Ashford, Staffordshire Police