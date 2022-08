Police say a woman missing in Lichfield has links to the Burntwood and Cannock areas.

Heather Geobey was last seen on Swan Road in the city at 11.30am yesterday (18th August).

The 61-year-old is described as white, with grey hair and 5ft’2ins in height.

She was last seen wearing a white anorak coat, green leggings and beige shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 704 of 18th August.