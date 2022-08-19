An event at Speakers’ Corner in Lichfield will help mark Ukrainian Independence Day next week.

The district has become home to 130 refugees since the Russian invasion of their homeland began in February.

The 31st anniversary of Ukraine gaining independence will be marked in Lichfield when the country’s flag is raised and speeches are made at Speakers’ Corner between 10am and midday on 24th August.

The Leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“Ukrainian refugees have suffered the trauma of losing loved-ones and being uprooted from their homes through the Russian invasion. “Lichfield district has welcomed a number of them, and I have been moved by the generosity of our residents in offering accommodation, money and donations to support these people. “Wednesday is a very important day for Ukrainians around the world and I am looking forward to joining those now living in the area in marking it with the rally at Speakers’ Corner.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

On the evening of 23rd August, Lichfield District Council House will join other public buildings across the UK in being lit up in yellow and blue in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.