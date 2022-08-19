Tickets have gone on sale for a winter light trail event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Illuminated Arboretum will run from 1st to 17th December.

The event sees visitors able to walk a mile-long route through woodlands and memorials bathed in a light display.

There will also be some relaxed sessions taking place on 7th and 14th December for people who have additional needs and will feature less prominent light and sound features.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Our visitors are returning to the arboretum year after year for this unique after-hours experience. “Seeing a selection of memorials bathed in light, following a glowing trail through our grounds and discovering the immersive multi-sensory installations is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit. “However, Illuminated Arboretum sells out every year so anyone wanting to enjoy the experience will have to be quick to avoid disappointment.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Tickets cost £19 for adults and £9 for children, with under 5s and carers are going free, if booked before 30th September. To book visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.