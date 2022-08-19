A training session will take place for local community speed watch volunteers next month.

It will take place between 10.30am and 1.30pm on 17th September for those helping to cover the Shenstone and Stonnall areas.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“Community speed watch aims to help local people address speeding problems in their own area, increase driver and public awareness of the dangers of speeding and improve community safety.

“Teams use hand held radar equipment at pre-identified locations to check vehicle speeds. Registration numbers and makes of vehicles exceeding the local speed limit are recorded.

“Drivers found to be speeding are issued with a warning letter requesting that they slow down and observe the speed limit.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson