A late winner against Coleshill Town was enough to send Chasetown through in the FA Cup.

The Scholars made a positive start and deservedly took the lead when Liam Kirton got on the end of a right wing cross and confidently beat Paul Hathaway from six yards.

Kirton was a whisker away from making it 2-0 with a right footed effort that flew just wide of the post.

Zack Foster then saw an effort disallowed for a tight offside.

Against the run of play Coleshill levelled when a Scholars attack broke down and a cross to Kai Tonge saw him slot past Scholars keeper Curtis Pond.

Kirton was close to restoring the lead when he rattled the post after going one-on-one with the keeper.

Pond made a great save to deny Liam Molesworth as the hosts pushed to try and avoid a midweek replay.

The Chasetown keeper then made two more saves as Coleshill looked more and more threatening.

In the final minute, Kirton thought he had netted a late winner, only to be denied by the assistant’s flag.

Substitute Korey Burke almost squeezed a winner in storage time before Oli Hayward popped up with a dramatic late winner from inside the penalty box.