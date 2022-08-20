Lichfield City have advanced to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win against Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Another goal for new signing Ethan Muckley – his fifth in four outings – and one from Sam Fitzgerald sealed the victory for the hosts.

The referee’s whistle had barely left his mouth to start the game when the ball was in the back of the Bugbrooke net when Muckley capitalised on some indecisiveness in the listing backline to flick the ball past the keeper and into the empty net.

A carbon copy of the first goal nearly saw the home side double their lead 15 minutes in. Left-back Joe Haines dinked one in behind the defence, but this time Muckley’s effort went just over the bar.

Bugbrooke began to register some chances of their own as the half progressed, Will Jones turning away from Jamie Elkes in the 18-yard-box before firing a right-footed shot just past the post.

The visitors then saw a Tom Simmons cross from a free-kick bounced awkwardly in the penalty box, but Will Glennon’s headed effort didn’t have the power to cause issues for City goalkeeper James Beeson.

Despite the growing pressure from Bugbrooke, Lichfield nearly doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when a Luke Childs shot was parried onto the bar by keeper Luke Reeve.

The second goal eventually came for the hosts eight minutes after the break when Kyle Patterson and Chandler Pegg carved out a chance for Fitzgerald to slide past the keeper.

Joe Haines nearly struck his first of the season as Lichfield looked to add a third, but his powerful effort was kept out by Luke Reeve in the Bugbrooke goal.

Beeson did well to prevent the visitors from halving the deficit when he smothered a Jones effort.

The win sees Lichfield go into the hat for the first qualifying round. The draw will take place on Monday (22nd August).