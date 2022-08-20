A Lichfield councillor says the Government must ensure the October energy price cap increase is halted.

Households are expected to see the cost of gas and electricity soar when Ofgem reviews the figure.

It would be the latest energy price hike to hit homes and businesses across the country, with some analysts warning the rise could be even higher than initially anticipated – and is likely to be followed by a further increase early next year.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead ward, said the Government needed to step in sooner rather than later – and warned people could not afford to wait for the outcome of the Conservative leadership race for action to be taken.

“Hard-working families in our area are already struggling to make ends meet, and are deeply concerned about how they will cope with the predicted rise in energy bills. “This Conservative Government is stalling in the face of a national emergency and, yet again, is simply not doing enough to put money back in the pockets of hard-working people. “Countless families and pensioners across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages are already struggling – and they cannot wait for a new Conservative leader to act.” Cllr Paul Ray

The Liberal Democrats say the estimated £36billion cost of scrapping the price cap increase should be met by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits, as well as using the higher-than-expected VAT revenues as a result of soaring inflation.

Cllr Ray said: