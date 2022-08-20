A Lichfield rugby player is due to take on running challenge in aid of two local charities.

David Lote will cover 46-miles when he makes the journey from the Leicester Tigers ground to Lichfield Rugby Club and then to Burntwood – all in one day.

He has been inspired to do the fundraising run by Lichfield teenager Sebbie Hall.

During the pandemic, Sebbie began carrying out random acts of kindness each day, as he wanted to combat loneliness and make people feel happy.

He’s since continued his good works, and has furthered his efforts through fundraising for disadvantaged and disabled young people as well as highlighting the work of small grass roots charities.

His own charity, The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation, was set up with support from his family in March this year.

Sebbie has also been given a World Compassion Award for his work – which is a financial award that will help him continue his campaign of spreading smiles and kindness through a series of grants.

Money raised from David’s run will be split between Sebbie’s foundation and another local organisation that provides opportunities for young people with disabilities, Liberty Jamboree.

David said:

“Just because you have a disability, it doesn’t mean you can’t access everything that is available to you. “I am looking to raise money for Liberty Jamboree and The Sebbie Hall Foundation which are very close to my heart. “I support a group of children and young adults to access Rugby Union at Lichfield Rugby Club and Sebbie Hall is a remarkable young man who has raised over £40,000 in lockdown through his acts of kindness. “We have recently been supported by Leicester Tigers Community Team to support this delivery and have played in festivals in the Midlands against other mixed ability teams which has been fantastic.” David Lote

In 2020, David along with two family members ran a total of 161 miles in one month, and raised more than £4,000 in the process.

He’s aiming to beat that amount and bring in over £5,000 when he runs from Leicester to Lichfield and on to Burntwood later this month.

David is being joined along the route by other rugby players who will support him in short stints – including rugby legend Will Greenwood – along with Lichfield mayor Cllr Jamie Checkland.

The last leg will be a kindness run, where Sebbie and a group of other disadvantaged young people will hand out flowers to random strangers along the route to make people smile.

David’s run will take place on 27th August, and he’s expected to arrive at Lichfield Rugby Club at 12.30pm.

To support his fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-lote.