People in Lichfield have been thanked for their generosity after donating school uniform to a scheme supporting local families.

The back to school bank was launched in a bid to help ease the financial pressure of purchasing new items in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

It has seen items such as trousers, skirts and other items dropped off at donation points.

Ann Hughes, secretary of the Lichfield City Labour Party who has helped to organise the scheme, said:

“We have had a most generous response from the people of Lichfield, from shops and shoppers, faith groups and park runners. “There is an excellent range of good quality school uniform in many sizes available to anyone who needs it. “It’s a chance to save money and avoid clothes waste.” Ann Hughes

The items will be distributed at Curborough Community Centre between 1.30pm and 3pm tomorrow (21st August).