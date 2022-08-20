Fundraisers are being asked to hit the heights in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington-based charity is inviting people to abseil more than 100ft at an event in Birmingham on 15th October.

Daredevils will descend the seven-storey Green Man Wall at the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

Zoe Wright, events manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“You’ll enjoy unique views of the Birmingham city centre skyline and your fundraising will make a big difference to local people, and their families, living with a terminal illness. “You don’t need any training or special skills – just bring your bravery.” Zoe Wright

Gemma Thompson took part in the 2021 St Giles abseil in memory of her father, Paul Hatchcroft, who received Hospice at Home care from the charity after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

The 38-year-old said invaluable support was given to both her dad and the entire family throughout his illness.

“After taking part in the abseil last year, I’m doing it again this year with my husband, Jonathan. “I have two motivations for taking part really – to raise awareness of the exceptional support St Giles Hospice provides to families like mine and to conquer my fear of heights. “When I’m at the top of the building waiting for my abseil down, I’ll be thinking of my dad. He always used to say ‘be happy and do something to make you smile’. “The nurses were absolutely amazing in supporting him in his final days and the rest of our family. They explained to us everything that was happening, but in a way that we would understand.” Gemma Thompson

Entry to the abseil is £25, with a minimum sponsorship target of £75. To sign up, visit www.stgileshospice.com/abseil, call 01543 432538, or email fundraising@stgileshospice.com.