Full casting has been announced for the regional debut of ONCE the Musical in Lichfield.

– reimagined in a brand new production in the region by Let Me In.

The multi-award winning musical will feature12 actor-musicians, including several professional debuts.

The Let Me In production at The Hub at St Mary’s will focus on accessibility, featuring a range of pay what you can and relaxed performances.

The musical tells the story of a struggling Dublin busker, who has a chance conversation with a Czech girl with a broken hoover. They play music together – and the rest is history.

The cast will be led by Italian singer-songwriter, Luchi Carmignani – making her professional stage debut – and international folk and blues songbird Phil King.

Joining the duo are Jade Lauren, Luca Kocsmarszky, Kaine Hatukai, Matthew Facchino, Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos, Meg Narongchai, Leyla Margareta Jafarian and Tega Blaize.

Once will also feature two local debuts from Lichfield actors Elliot Beech and Adrian Venables.

Creative director Christopher Buckle said:

“We are so blessed to have the opportunity to bring this beautifully human story to the Midlands in this brand new, regional debut production. “To be working with a cast and creative team with this level of talent, creativity and passion is exhilarating, and we promise that this will be ONCE as you have never seen it before. “We have also designed a range of accessible performances in an effort to ensure that anyone who wants to experience ONCE, will have opportunities to do so. “We believe that theatre has both the potential and responsibility to support the strengthening of communities and in actively fighting against injustices that provide a select few in society opportunities that should be accessible to everyone.” Christopher Buckle

ONCE is at The Hub at St Mary’s between 26th August and 17th September. Details of performances and tickets are available online.