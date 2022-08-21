People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to donate any old or foreign currency to help support the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The charity has seen a 70% decrease in donations since the pandemic, with the dip also impacting a link up with Cash4Coins.

A total of £5,000 was raised for the air ambulance last year by people handing over old tender and foreign currency, which is the equivalent cost of running one mission.

But with the figure 70% lower than the pre-pandemic figure, bosses are hoping to see donations bounce back as more people return from holidays than in previous years.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“During the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, many of us were not able to travel abroad. Now that more of us are holidaying again, we hope that supporters will donate again to our Cash4Coins scheme. “By donating foreign currency that’s unused after a recent holiday or those old pennies lying around many of our homes, supporters can help to make lifesaving missions possible for our rapid response, pre-hospital emergency service.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

People can find out more about where to donate at midlandsairambulance.com/cash4coins.

Carol Spires, charity liaison manager for Cash4Coins, said: