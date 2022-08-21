The music of the Fab Four is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Upbeat Beatles will perform at the city theatre on 17th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The Upbeat Beatles are second to none – powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship. “The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £26. For more details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.