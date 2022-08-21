A free event in Shenstone will give people the chance to find out more about growing their own fruit.

Dobbies garden centre will host the workshop at 10.30am on 3rd September.

It will see a demonstration of tips and tricks to care for fruit trees and grow their own blackberries, raspberries, blueberries and apples.

Sarah Murray, from Dobbies, said:

“We’re encouraging customers to attend this free workshop to not only plant and harvest delicious fruit, but also to pass the knowledge on to friends and family so they can also grow their own.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

For more details on the workshop visit events.dobbies.com.