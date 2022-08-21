Thousands of people are expected to visit Lichfield next weekend for a music event in Beacon Park.

Crooked House in the Park will bring garage and drum and bass sounds to the city on 28th August.

Visitors will be treated to the sounds of headliners such as Armand Van Helden, Roger Sanchez, Goldie, Turno, DJ Luck and MC Neat.

A spokesperson said:

“After the outstanding success of the first event in 2021, the one-day wonder festival promises an an even bigger and better experience. “With several stages, exquisite street food and bars, it’s a day not to be missed.” Crooked House in the Park spokesperson

For ticket details, visit the Crooked House in the Park website.